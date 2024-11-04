The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 25 and November 1.

Aldingbourne

AL/117/24/OUT: Longdown House, Littleheath Road, Aldingbourne. Outline application with all matters reserved for 4 No. self / custom build detached dwellings. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

AL/112/24/S73: Laurel Rise, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Variation of condition following the approval of AL/116/18/PL relating to revised access proposal from bellmouth to vehicle crossover.

AL/113/24/S73: Land West of Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Variation of condition following the grant of AL/117/18/PL relating to condition 6 - amendments to the access arrangements.

AL/114/24/S73: Land west of Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Variation of condition following the grant of AL/139/22/PL relating to condition 10 - amendments to access arrangements.

Aldwick

AW/266/24/HH: 211 Aldwick Road, Aldwick. Rear single storey extension, front porch extension and partial garage conversion incorporating raising the flat roof level.

AW/269/24/T: 2 Aldwick Avenue, Aldwick. Crown reduction to 1 No. Sycamore (T-262) to leave a height of 7.5m and a spread of 5m.

AW/270/24/T: Sea Crest, The Close, Aldwick. Fell 1 No. Holm Oak (T2) and pruning of lateral branches to 3.5m and height down to 7.5m to1 No. Holm Oak (T1).

AW/271/24/T: 31 West Drive, Aldwick. Reduce the spread into the residents garden by 1-2m to 3-4m from the trunk of the tree and reduce the right hand side lower branches (from Apple Grove) by 1-2m to a spread of 4-5m from the trunk to 1 No. Sycamore.

AW/272/24/T: 132 Manor Way, Aldwick. Reduce the spread towards the residents garden by 1-2m to 3-4m from the trunk of the tree and reduce the left-hand side branches by 1m to a spread of 3m from the trunk to 1 No. Magnolia.

Arundel

AB/100/24/CLE: Sparks Yard, 18 Tarrant Street, Arundel. Lawful Development Certificate for the existing first and second floors use as single four bedroom residential unit (Use class C3a) and use of ground floor (Use classes A1, A2 and B1a).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/144/24/TEL: The Green House Sussex LTD, Pollards House, Lake Lane, Barnham. Prior approval under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for the installation of a 12m slim line monopole supporting 3 No. antennas, 1 No. wraparound cabinet and ancillary development including 2 No. remote radio units.

BN/139/24/HH: 26 Gospond Road, Barnham. Erection of part single, part two storey side extension and conversion of loft to habitable use with 1 No. rear dormer.

BN/142/24/HH: 142 Barnham Road, Eastergate. Extend crossover to the boundary to the right, when facing house from the road, and remove hedge and tree for access.

Bognor Regis

BR/181/24/PL: 38 Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis. Partial change of use from 5 No. bedroom dwelling to 4 No. bedroom bed and breakfast. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

BR/202/24/A: 18-20 London Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 2 No. internally illuminated fascia signs and 1 No. internally illuminated projecting sign. (Retrospective).

BR/205/24/T: 9 Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis. Reduce crown of 1 No. Oak tree to 10m, with total crown spread to be 10m and reduce low level epicormic growth on main trunk.

BR/207/24/T: Fire Station, West Meads Drive, Bognor Regis. Remove 1 No. Acer Platanoides (T-0TBW).

East Preston

EP/104/24/HH: 16 Sea Lane, East Preston. New single storey front extension and new detached timber clad car port.

Felpham

FP/156/24/HH: Marine View, Third Avenue, Felpham. Removal and replacement of balcony to south facing elevation.

FP/161/24/T: 29 Links Avenue, Felpham. Reduce height to the previous pruning points to approximately 12m and reduce crown spread by pruning 1.5m from all branch ends to 2 No. Lime (T1 & T2).

Ford

F/26/24/TEL: Land at Glasshouse, Wicks Farm, Ford Lane, Arundel. Prior approval under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for the installation of a 15m high slim-line monopole supporting 2 No. antennas, 1 No. wraparound cabinet and ancillary development including remote radio units (RRU's).

F/27/24/TEL: The Glasshouse, Wicks Farm, Ford Lane, Arundel. Prior approval under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for the installation of a 20m slim line monopole supporting 2 No. antennas, 1 No. wraparound cabinet, 1 No. equipment cabinet and ancillary development including 1 No. remote radio unit.

F/13/24/PL: 1 Drake Grove, Burndell. Erection of a 3 No. bedroom bungalow (Use Class C3) to the rear following demolition of a detached garage including widening of the existing access off Drake Grove, associated parking and landscaping. This application is in CIL zone 2 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

Littlehampton

LU/186/24/S73: Mewsbrook Park, Trading Kiosk, Hendon Avenue, Littlehampton. Readvertisement due to amended location plan and Certificate. Variation of condition 2 and 7 imposed under LU/158/22/PL relating to approved plans and rewording of period for decentralised, renewable, low carbon energy supply system to a 12 month period and removal of condition 8 relating to full details of biodiversity (green/brown) roof.

LU/248/24/HH: 3 Blakehurst Way, Littlehampton. Proposed detached garage and workshop to rear. Extend existing drop kerb and install porous block paving with soakway to front drive. New rear veranda roof and apply cedral cladding to all elevations.

LU/261/24/PL: The Littlehampton Academy, Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton. Installation of internal site security fencing and gates. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Pagham

P/94/24/HH: 31 Ledbury Way, Pagham. Single storey rear and side extensions with the provision of increased parking area to front of property.

P/104/24/PL: Land North of Sefter Road and West of main access to new development, Pagham. Erection of Ambulance Community Response Post (ACRP) and provision for parking of two emergency vehicles. This site falls within Strategic Site SD2, CIL Zone 1 (Zero Rated).

Rustington

R/199/24/HH: 58 North Lane, Rustington. Single storey rear and side integral garage extension and conversion of loft to habitable use, including the installation of 1 No. rear dormer and front rooflights, following demolition of existing outbuilding.

Walberton

WA/92/24/PL: Barnfield House, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Change of use of existing dwellinghouse (C3) to children's residential home (C2). This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Yapton

Y/65/24/TEL: The Greenhouse Sussex Ltd, Pollards House, Lake Lane, Barnham. Prior approval under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for the installation of a 12m slim line monopole supporting 3 No. antennas, 1 No. wraparound cabinet and ancillary development including 2 No. remote radio units.

Y/62/24/HH: Pernella, Bilsham Road, Yapton. Replacement outbuilding.