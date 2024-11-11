Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 1 and 8.

Aldingbourne

AL/126/24/S73: Green Gables, Northfields Lane, Westergate. Variation of condition 2 imposed under AL/121/21/PL relating to approved plans.

Aldwick

AW/276/24/HH: 5 Windsor Close, West Meads, Bognor Regis. Part single, part two storey front, side and rear extensions and installation of 2 x first floor side windows.

Arundel

AB/90/24/L: St Marys Gate Inn, London Road, Arundel. Listed building consent for repair works to external flint rubble walls.

AB/95/24/HH: 53 Ford Road, Arundel. Single storey rear extension with steps.

AB/101/24/T: Martlets Court, Queen Street, Arundel. Reduce overall size of the crown to a height of 5m and spread to 3m, remove stem growing towards the road sign back to the point of origin to 1 No Silver Birch.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/122/24/HH: 43 Elm Grove, Barnham. Erection of front link attached garage and workshop with home office above.

Bognor Regis

BR/154/24/PL: Police Station, London Road, Bognor Regis. Replacement of existing windows with aluminium top-hung casement windows with insulated panel system, replacement roof covering & mansard tiles to the main building including an increase in perimeter height to accommodate thicker insulation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/176/24/PL: Police Station, London Road, Bognor Regis. Proposed CAT Ladder, replacement of a window with a door (for roof access) and roof edge protection. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

BR/187/24/PL: 47 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Conversion & Change of Use of Single Storey Former Printers Workshop to Form 2-Bed Dwelling with Cycle Parking & Refuse Storage Facilities. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

BR/220/24/T: 24 Kyoto Court, Bognor Regis. Reduce height to 1 No Bay Tree (T1) from 8m to 6.5m and reduce radial spread by 0.7m, from 4.5m to 3.8m.

BR/223/24/HH: 34 Ivy Crescent, Bognor Regis. Proposed loft conversion with front and rear dormers.

Climping

CM/36/24/S73: Church House, Church Lane, Climping. Variation of condition following the grant of CM/22/23/HH relating to condition 2 - approved plans (amending the approved block plan).

East Preston

EP/99/24/HH: 38 Roundstone Drive, East Preston. Part single, part two storey rear extension and reposition front door.

EP/108/24/HH: 5 Vicarage Lane, East Preston. Single storey rear extension.

Felpham

FP/165/24/T: Verge opposite 5 Roundle Square Road, Felpham. 1 No. Plane Tree (T1) crown lift to 4m from ground level and crown thin by 25% to accommodate phone wires.

Ferring

FG/133/24/HH: 247 Goring Way, Ferring. Removal of existing lean-to conservatory and greenhouse, and erection of single storey rear extension to house and garage. Driveway and landscaping to front garden.

FG/134/24/HH: 12 Ansisters Road, Ferring. Loft conversion comprising hip to gable both ends with flat roof side dormers and changes to external openings on north and west elevations.

FG/135/24/T: The Nook, 29 Sea Lane, Ferring. Spread reductions (up to heights of 4.5m from ground level) to 3 No. Ilex Oaks (T6, T7 and T8) to leave finished spreads of 6.5m.

Littlehampton

LU/266/24/HH: 12 Seaton Road, Littlehampton. Single storey rear extension.

LU/270/24/T: Fulford, East Street, Littlehampton. Fell 1 No Acer Saccharum (T33).

Pagham

P/103/24/PL: 2 Royal Oak Cottages, Pagham Road, Pagham. Separation of annex into 1 No 2 bed flat. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as flats.

Rustington

R/208/24/HH: 1 Farm Way, Rustington. Proposed side extension, internal alterations and associated works.

Walberton

WA/97/24/HH: 78 Mount Pleasant, Binsted Lane, Walberton. Construction of single storey rear extension and associated works.

WA/96/24/HH: 77 Mount Pleasant, Binsted Lane, Walberton. Construction of single storey rear extension and associated works.