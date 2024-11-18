Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

By James Connaughton
Published 18th Nov 2024, 08:53 GMT
The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 8 and 15.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Aldingbourne

AL/127/24/PL: Land North of The Haven and East of Northfields Lane, Westergate. Erection of 1 No 4-bed detached dwelling (self build). This application is a Departure from the Development plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Aldwick

AW/279/24/T: 237 Manor Way, Aldwick. Reduce crown by 2m to give final height and spread of 8m x 7m to 1 No Red Oak (T1) and reduce crown by 1m to reduce overhang from pond and encroachment onto conservatory to leave final height and spread of 3m x 3m to 1 No Olive tree (T2).

AW/278/24/T: 218 Manor Way, Aldwick. Fell 1 No Sycamore (T1).

Angmering

A/204/24/T: The Malt House, Weavers Hill, Angmering. Height and spread reductions to 1 No. Ilex Oak (T1) to leave a height of 12m and radial spread reduction to 5m.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/149/24/HH: 15 Elm Grove, Barnham. Demolition of existing single storey side area. Construction of two storey front extension, two storey side extension and single storey rear extension. Fitting of external insulation with render finish.

BN/148/24/T: Henson Court, 98 Barnham Road, Eastergate. Duction to the south sector of 1 No. Yew tree (T1) to leave a spread of 6m and crown reduction to 1 No. Holm Oak (T2) to leave a height of 11m and spread of 5m.

BN/150/24/CLE: Bennetts, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Lawful Development Certificate for the use of land as a residential garden.

East Preston

EP/109/24/HH: 5 Willowhayne Close, East Preston. Single storey rear extension.

Felpham

FP/162/24/HH: 3 North Way, Felpham. Conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of side dormers, alterations to fenestration and new vehicular crossover.

Ferring

FG/92/24/PL: Land to the rear of 1 Sea Drive, Ferring. 1 No dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

FG/137/24/PL: Greystoke Manor Residential Care Home, Church Lane, Ferring. First floor extension on the north-east corner to provide 2 No. additional residential rooms together with associated landscaping works. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development and may affect the character and appearance of the Ferring conservation area.

Littlehampton

LU/268/24/HH: 10 Edwards Way, Littlehampton. Single storey side extension and part conversion of garage to habitable use, following demolition of existing conservatory.

Middleton

M/95/24/HH: 35 Ancton Way, Elmer. Single storey front and side extension.

M/96/24/HH: St Mawes, 50 Southdean Close, Middleton-on-Sea. Single storey side and rear extension.

Rustington

R/204/24/A: Land at Rustington Convalescent Home, Sea Road, Rustington. Installation of 2 x signs. (Retrospective). This application affects the setting of a listed building.

R/212/24/PL: 19 Sutherland Close, Rustington. Replacement of windows.

