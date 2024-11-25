The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 15 and 22.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Aldwick

Image: Google Maps

AW/243/24/PL: 81D Rose Green Road, Aldwick. Conservatory to the side of the building with door through.

AW/281/24/HH: 7 Meadow Way, Aldwick. Extension and alteration to existing front porch/garage roof and balcony above, and change in external wall finishes to rear and front elevations.

Angmering

A/208/24/HH: 8 Garden Close, Angmering. Demolition of existing garage and new single storey flat roof extension.

Angmering

A/211/24/PO: Manor Nursery High Street, Angmering. Application under Section 106A for the modification of the Section 106 dated 19-03-2015 (as amended) linked to A/51/14/ in relation to the definition of the Public Open Space so that (ii) outdoor fitness equipment/activity trail to the value of 16,242 pounds becomes a comuted sum in lieu of provision on site.

Arundel

AB/104/24/HH: 46 Torton Hill Road, Arundel. Single storey front/side/rear and other side extensions, first floor side extension, front veranda and alterations to fenestration, following the demolition of existing garage and conservatory.

Bersted

BE/106/24/PL: Garage Compound at Westfield, Bersted. Erection of new residential garage unit. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

Bognor Regis

BR/229/24/T: Homecroft House, Sylvan Way, Bognor Regis. T2 - Sycamore- reduce overall size of crown by 2m (previous points) reduce to a height of 8m and a spread of 6m, T3 - Oak - cut back to clear the building by 2m to leave a crown spread of 6m and T5- Cedar - sever and remove 2m section of ivy.

Climping

CM/40/24/HH: 3 New Thatched Cottages, Climping Street, Climping. Proposed side extension and detached garage/workshop with studio over.

CM/42/24/S73: 3 Kents Cottages, Brookpit Lane, Climping. Variation of condition 2 imposed under CM/22/24/PL relating to plans condition - solar panels removed from

north and added to the south elevation.

East Preston

EP/110/24/HH: 68 Somerset Road, East Preston. Proposed external alterations to include a new side window.

Ferring

FG/136/24/HH: 2 St Osmund Road, Ferring. Single storey side extension with steps and installation of front porch, following demolition of existing conservatory.

Lyminster

LY/17/24/HH: Paigles, Lyminster Road, Lyminster. Conversion of detached garage to habitable use. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Conservation Area).

LY/18/24/L: Paigles, Lyminster Road, Lyminster. Listed building consent for conversion of detached garage to habitable use.

Felpham

FP/167/24/T: 9 Innerwyke Close, Felpham. Reduce to previous pollard points to remove 3.5 m to 5m to leave nothing to 2 No Lime trees.

Pagham

P/109/24/HH: 24 Harbour Road, Pagham. Single storey rear extension and new front porch. Re-render existing walls & retile existing roof.

Rustington

R/216/24/T: Multiple locations on Sea Estate, Rustington. Reduce two large east facing limbs by 1m to 1 No Monterey Pine, crown lift roadside to 5m and reduce large east facing limb by 1.5m to 1 Horse Chestnut, remove three lowest branches on major east facing limb and crown lift to 5m over roadside to 1 No Monterey Cypress and remove south west facing limb to 1 No Black/Austrian Pine.

R/218/24/PL: Denewood First Floor Flat, 74 Woodlands Avenue, Rustington. Flat roof extension over single storey building below.

Walberton

WA/95/24/PL: Walberton Farm, Yapton Lane, Walberton. Change of use of existing barn and stables to 1 No dwelling with proposed garage along with associated car and cycle parking. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling