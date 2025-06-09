The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between May 30 and June 6.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldwick

AW/110/25/HH: Orchard Cottage, Cypress Way, Aldwick. Two storey side extension, single storey front extension, removal of existing porch and erection of single front extension, replacement front boundary detail and pitched tiled roof over existing detached garage.

BR/97/25/PL: The Arcade, High Street, Bognor Regis. Partial change of use from Class E to form 35 No. residential units (Class C3), partial demolition of existing building, development of new retail and residential spaces, minor changes to existing elevations, new entrance to Arcade from Belmont Street, solar panels and other minor works to the existing building. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

AW/130/25/T: 4 Lucerne Court, Aldwick. 1 No. Mature Ash (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 14m and a spread of 9m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/131/25/T: 4 The Ridings, Aldwick. 1 No. Pittosporum (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 4m and a spread of 3m, 1 No. Bay (T2) to fell, 1 No. Oak (T3) crown reduction to leave a height of 6m and a spread of 6m and 1 No. Oak (T4) crown reduction to leave a height of 7m and a spread of 7m.

Angmering

A/87/25/L: The Old Cottage, Station Road, Angmering. Listed building consent to replace existing ground floor rear aluminium windows and doors with double glazed timber units to match first floor.

A/85/25/HH: 21 Pine Trees Close, Angmering. Single storey side/rear extension, following demolition of existing detached garage.

Arundel

AB/54/25/HH: 84 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Proposed replacement of existing conservatory roof and frames including removal of part brickwork. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB/68/25/HH: 18A Tarrant Street, Arundel. Re-roofing and minor alterations to 2 No. domestic buildings. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and a Listed Building).

Bersted

BE/65/25/PL: Sainsburys Supermarket Ltd, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of a new gas cooler and refrigeration pack on the roof of the existing Sainsburys food store. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/97/25/PL: The Arcade, High Street, Bognor Regis. Partial change of use from Class E to form 35 No. residential units (Class C3), partial demolition of existing building, development of new retail and residential spaces, minor changes to existing elevations, new entrance to Arcade from Belmont Street, solar panels and other minor works to the existing building. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/96/25/T: Street Record, Bookers Close, Bognor Regis. 1 No. Lime (T1) remove basal and epicormic growth from ground level up to 5m.

East Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EP/50/25/PL: The Conservative Hall, 41 Sea Road, East Preston. Readvertisement due to Amended address from Conservative Club to Conservative Hall. Change of use of the existing Conservative Hall building (Use Class F2) to a funeral chapel with associated function room (Sui Generis), removal of front parapet, signage and infill roof, removal of external stores to north side, provision of a new ramp to front entrance, to include local community uses. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

EP/53/25/HH: 41 The Roystons, East Preston. A single-storey side extension to replace the existing utility room, a single-storey rear extension to replace the existing conservatory, extend the existing garage at the rear. Remove one of the existing chimneys.

Felpham

FP/73/25/T: 29 Links Avenue, Felpham. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) Fell.

Ferring

FG/62/25/HH: Mayfield, Florida Road, Ferring. Demolition of existing garage. Construction of new garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FG/64/25/HH: 4 Sea Lane, Ferring. Proposed flat-roof single storey rear extension to form sun deck with perimeter obscure glazed balustrading accessed via external spiral staircase, proposed elongated windows to western elevation, erection of double carport to replace garage and new front gate.

Littlehampton

LU/93/25/PL: Units 5-7 Watersmead Business Park, Norway Lane/Worthing Road, Littlehampton. Part demolition, conversion, refurbishment and re-elevation of Units 5 and 6 and construction of retail (food and non-food), leisure and food & beverage units (Use Class E), together with associated car parking, access, loading areas, landscaping and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable.

LU/96/25/PL: 16 Swanbourne Road, Littlehampton. Erection of 1 No. single storey, self-build dwelling with car parking to include provision of driveway and car parking for No.16 Swanbourne Road. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Middleton

M/43/25/HH: 78 Ancton Way, Elmer. Roof extension to facilitate creation of habitable first floor.

Rustington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R/88/25/PL: Lamb Inn, 73 The Street, Rustington. Removal of the existing play area to create a new paved seating area in the rear garden of the existing pub. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated), may affect the character and appearance of the Rustington conservation area and may affect the setting of a listed building.

R/86/25/HH: 12 Seafield Road, Rustington. Single storey side/rear extension.

R/94/25/HH: Seascape, 5 West Mead, Rustington. Removal of existing flat roof garage and replacement with a pitched roof extension, new attached double garage and a detached car port. Alterations to existing fenestration. Roof alterations including amending the, existing rear shed dormer to a flat roof dormer and the front facing shed dormer to a gabled dormer plus incorporation of rooflights.

R/95/25/HH: 23 Broadmark Lane, Rustington. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Walberton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WA/29/25/HH: 8 The Chase, Fontwell. Loft conversion including dormer to front elevation and rooflight.

WA/35/25/HH: Acorn House, Wandleys Lane, Walberton. Detached side garage to replace previously approved car port.

WA/43/25/S73: Brookfield Farm, Eastergate Lane, Walberton. Variation of conditions following the grant of WA/41/24/S73 relating to amendment and re-wording of conditions 3 and 4.