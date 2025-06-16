Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
Arundel
AB/70/25/L: Flat 1A, 57 High Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for a proposed Fire Lobby.
AB/73/25/PL: 10 High Street, Arundel. Demolition of existing rear extension and outbuilding and construction of new two storey rear extension. This application affects the setting of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone (Zero Rated) as other development.
AB/74/25/L: 10 High Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for the demolition of existing rear extension and outbuilding and construction of new two storey rear extension.
AB/75/25/HH: 2 Canada Road, Arundel. Rear extension
Aldwick
AW/129/25/PL: 97 Aldwick Road, Aldwick. Adaption of front elevation to create domestic style entry. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).
AW/135/25/HH: 8 West Avenue, Aldwick. Conversion of the first floor loft space with a new side facing dormer and a rear single storey extension.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/66/25/PL: Chireya, 37 Downview Road, Barnham. Division of a single detached chalet bungalow to create 2 No two-bedroom semi-detached dwellings, modification of existing front dormer, modification and increase in size of rear dormer, addition of a single storey extension and associated landscaping (resubmission following BN/92/24/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.
Ford
F/18/25/PL: Ford Lane Industrial Estate, Unit B, Ford Lane, Ford. Proposed change of use from Class B2/B8 to Class E (Commercial, Business and Service), specifically under E(d) Indoor sport, recreation or fitness and E(g)(i) office use. This application is in CIL zone 3 (zero rated).
Felpham
FP/59/25/PL: 18 Compton Drive, Felpham. Change of use of rear garden and erection of cattery. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).
Littlehampton
LU/83/25/OUT: Westholme Nursery, Toddington Lane, Littlehampton. Outline planning application (with all matters except access reserved) for the construction of 31 No. residential units. This application is in CIL zone 2 (CIL liable) and may affect the setting of listed buildings.
LU/99/25/PL: Harvester Windmill, Coastguard Road, Littlehampton. Construction of a replacement restaurant and the addition of a new 50 bed Innkeepers Collection Hotel building and associated works. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.
LU/95/25/PL: Allotment Gardens, Worthing Road, Littlehampton. Installation of additional storage container. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
Middleton
M/45/25/HH: 13 Elm Drive, Elmer. Single storey rear extension.