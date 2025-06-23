The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 13 and 20.

Aldingbourne

AL/50/25/HH: 9 Kennet Mead, Woodgate. Install conservatory to the rear of the property.

AB/77/25/HH: 7 Dalloway Road, Arundel. Part single, part two storey side/rear extension with first floor rear balcony, single storey front extension, pitched rear roof extension to facilitate conversion of loft to habitable use, following demolition of existing integral side garage. Widen existing driveway and vehicle crossover.

AL/54/25/HH: Pond Cottage, Lidsey Road, Bognor Regis. Single storey extension to garage and new pitched roof above.

Aldwick

AW/136/25/HH: 221 Manor Way, Aldwick. Demolition and replacement of side and rear extensions, two storey front extension and front and rear roof extensions and new dormer windows front and rear to provide habitable accommodation, replacement windows throughout & detached single storey flat roofed outbuilding. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area).

AW/117/25/T: 5 Larchfield Close, Aldwick. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 15m and spread of 13m.

AW/133/25/T: 20 The Oaks, Aldwick. 1 No. Oak (T1) N/NW crown reduction to leave a height of 13m and a spread of 14m and S/SW radial reduction to leave a spread of 14m.

Arundel

Bersted

BE/73/25/S73: Land East of Shripney Road & South of Hadden House, Shripney Road, Bersted. Variation of condition following approval of BE/61/23/RES relating to amended arboricultural impact and method statements (condition 2).

Bognor Regis

BR/89/25/S73: 44 Wood Street, Bognor Regis. Variation of condition following the grant of B/119/24/HH relating to condition 2 (reduction in the size of extension).

BR/105/25/T: Servite House, Servite Close, Bognor Regis. 1 No. Macrocarpa (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 12m and spread of 8m.

East Preston

EP/58/25/PL: The Conservative Hall, 41 Sea Road, East Preston. Replace existing plain roof tiles with natural slate. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated).

EP/57/25/HH: 53 North Lane, East Preston. Detached double garage to the front garden.

Felpham

FP/74/25/T: 8 Ceres Place, Felpham. 1 No. Holm Oak (T3) remove lower western branch to leave a height of 3.5m above ground.

FP/76/25/HH: 23 Overdown Road, Felpham. Single storey rear extension and first floor extension above existing carport.

Littlehampton

LU/103/25/HH: 36 Horsham Road, Littlehampton. Dropped curb and creation of a driveway with compressed limestone and block paving.

LU/107/25/T: 3A Butts Mead, Wick, Littlehampton. 1 No. Copper Beech (T3) crown reduction to leave a height of 12.5m and spread north to south of 9m and east to west 6m.

Rustington

R/101/25/HH: 59 Tennyson Avenue, Rustington. Loft conversion including hip to gable extension and rear dormer. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of new single storey rear extension.

Walberton

WA/44/25/PL: Longacres, Eastergate Lane, Walberton. Erection of 1 No self build dwelling with associated parking and landscaping (resubmission following WA/101/24/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

WA/46/25/T: Thatched Cottage, The Street, Walberton. 1 No. Mature Silver Birch (T1) to fell and 1 No. Mature Ash to remove low southern limb.

Yapton

Y/36/25/PL: Brickfield Hoe Lane, Flansham. Change of use from agricultural land to domestic curtilage. This application is in CIL zone 3 (zero rated).