The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 20 and 27.

Aldingbourne

AL/55/25/HH: The Square House, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Proposed construction of an orangery to the rear of the dwelling, single storey side extension, 2 No. dormers and internal alterations to the existing house and outbuilding (granary). Listed Building Consent has already been granted for these proposals ref: AL/10/25/L.

Aldwick

AB/82/25/T: Norfolk Estate Land, Ford Road, Aldwick. 1 No. Poplar (T1) to fell and 1 No. Sycamore (T2) crown to be thinned by 10%.

AW/141/25/HH: 48 Fish Lane, Aldwick. Conversion of existing garage (currently used as studio/home office) to annexe ancillary to the main dwelling.

AW/142/25/HH: Glenbrook House, 56 Barrack Lane, Aldwick. Two storey side and rear extension.

Arundel

AB/79/25/HH: Howth House, 33 Tarrant Street, Arundel. Construction of new single storey side/rear extension at lower ground floor level. Erection of glazed canopy over existing patio area to rear of property. Replacement of existing rear garden fence with new brickwork wall. Construction of new brick outbuilding. Replacement of all existing windows with new timber windows with slim heritage double glazing. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

AB/80/25/L: Howth House, 33 Tarrant Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for construction of new single storey side/rear extension at lower ground floor level. Erection of glazed canopy over existing patio area to rear of property. Replacement of existing rear garden fence with new brickwork wall. Construction of new brick outbuilding. Replacement of all existing windows with new timber windows with slim heritage double glazing.

AB/66/25/HH: 162 Fitzalan Road, Arundel. Detached summer house with decking in rear garden.

AB/71/25/HH: 50 Fitzalan Road, Arundel. Detached summer house/office in rear garden.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/68/25/HH: 37a Hill Lane, Barnham. Ground floor side extension.

BN/72/25/HH: 148 Barnham Road, Eastergate. Infill timber framed porch.

BN/74/25/A: The Croft Surgery, Pharmacy, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Installation of 1 x fascia sign.

Bognor Regis

BR/40/25/HH: 14 Laburnum Grove, Bognor Regis. Change of cladding to front elevation.

Ferring

FG/71/25/CLE: Highdown Industrial Park, Littlehampton Road, Ferring. Lawful development certificate for the existing non installation of a partition wall and insertion of a mezzanine floor.

Felpham

FP/80/25/T: 3 Monterey Pines, Felpham. Removal of each of the lowest branches on western aspect of 2 No. Monterey Pines (T1 and T2) and removal of dead or dangerous branches throughout the trees.

Littlehampton

LU/104/25/HH: 1 Murray Rise, Littlehampton. Addition of balcony to rear of property accessed by converting existing window to a double door.

Pagham

P/73/25/L: Nyetimber Forge, Barton Close, Pagham. Listed building consent for demolition of existing conservatory and rear extension. New single storey rear extension with 2 No. roof lanterns, associated internal alterations, replacement windows and external landscaping.

P/72/25/HH: Nyetimber Forge, Barton Close, Pagham. Demolition of existing conservatory and rear extension. New single storey rear extension with 2 No. roof lanterns, associated internal alterations, replacement windows and external landscaping.

P/74/25/HH: The Old Boathouse, 68A East Front Road, Pagham. Retention of canopy over external terrace to the rear, front extension, increase roof ridge height and alterations to fenestration (approved under P/66/24/HH) and provision of mezzanine floor, screened terrace to the front and alterations to rooflights.

P/77/25/T: Pagham Road, Shipverling Barn, Pagham. 1 No. Ash (T433) crown lift of lowest branches (south and east) to 5m from ground level.

Rustington

R/98/25/T: Abbotswood, Station Road, Rustington. 1 No. Hazel (T3) crown lift to 3m from ground level and 1 No. Prunus (T4) crown lift to 3m from ground level.