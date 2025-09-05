Arun planning applications submitted between August 29 and September 5

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 29 and September 5.

Aldwick

AW/174/25/HH: 86 The Fairway, Aldwick. Single storey rear extension to existing detached garage. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area).

AW/194/25/T: Land to the rear of 54 Pinehurst, Aldwick. 1 No. Western Balsam Poplar (T2) to fell.

Angmering

A/125/25/T: Pinehurst, West Drive, Angmering. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction (southern side) to leave a spread of 10m and height to remain 15m and crown lift to 5.2m from ground level.

A/130/25/T: The Firs, Roundstone Lane, Angmering. 2 No. Beech (G1) crown reduction to leave a height of 9m and a spread of 6m, 2 No. Popular (G2) pollard to leave a height of 7m, 1 No. Cedar (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 10.5m and a spread of 8.5m, 1 No. Cedar (T2) crown reduction to leave a height of 10.5m and a spread of 8.5m and 1 No. Cherry (T3) crown reduction to leave a height of 8.5m and a spread of 7m.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/97/25/PL: Land off Church Lane, Barnham. Readvertisement due to Substitute Location and Block Plan 100 Rev.B. Change of use of land from agricultural use to residential use, creating 4 No permanent private gypsy plots with associated parking, landscaping and facilities. This application affects a Public Right of Way, may affect the setting of a listed building, affects the character and appearance of the Church Lane, Barnham Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bersted

BE/105/25/PL: SGN Gas Valve Compound, Land West of Shripney Road, Shripney. Replacement of existing galvanised chain-link fencing and concrete posts with green powder powder coated (RAL code 6020 dark green). Securifor 358 type wire weld mesh security fencing 2.4m high with three strand razor tape above including a replacement vehicular access gates and a separate pedestrian access gate for emergency purposes only. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/146/25/HH: 4 Gatehouse Mews, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis. New entrance porch. Single storey rear extension. Conversion of existing storage room into habitable room.

BR/153/25/CLE: 50-52 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of part of the ground floor and upper floor as a residential unit.

BR/154/25/PL: 52 High Street, Bognor Regis. Installation of 1 No. new communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and illuminated advertising display. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/155/25/A: 52 High Street, Bognor Regis. Installation of 1 No. illuminated advertising display within communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator.

East Preston

EP/70/25/HH: 48 Clarence Drive, East Preston. Hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormer and front rooflights, relocation and extension to detached garage and alterations to rear fenestration, following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

EP/73/25/S73: 22 Vermont Drive, East Preston. Variation of condition following the grant of EP/125/21/PL (appeal ref APP/C3810/W/22/3292613) relating to condition 2 - approved plans.

Ferring

FG/105/25/PL: Yeomans House, Littlehampton Road, Ferring. Proposed change of use of existing ground floor offices to Mazda showroom with showroom extension to front of building. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated).

Littlehampton

LU/179/25/A: Land Outside 65 High Street, Littlehampton. Installation of 1 No. new communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and illuminated advertising display.

LU/178/25/PL: Land Outside 65 High Street, Littlehampton. Installation of 1 No. new communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and advertising display. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/177/25/PL: 12 Cornwall Road, Littlehampton. Change of use from 7 No bedroom HMO (Sui Generis) to C2 (Residential Institution) use with 7 No self contained bedrooms and construction of office pod/assessment unit for support staff on existing forecourt. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Pagham

P/98/25/HH: 32 Kings Drive, Pagham. Single storey side/rear extension and front porch extension.

Rustington

R/147/25/L: 3 Knightscroft House, Sea Lane, Rustington. Listed building consent to remove wall between current bathroom and bedroom 3 (see marked up plan) and create kitchen, block up one doorway, change glass in window to clear (Fineo vacuum glazing) change current kitchen to bathroom, change clear glass in window (obscure glass for privacy), add slatted shutters internally to windows in bedroom 1, sitting room and bedroom 2.

Walberton

WA/52/25/PL: Cherry Tree Nursery, Eastergate Lane, Walberton. Removal of residential caravan and erection of 1 No. self-build dwelling. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL liable.

Yapton

Y/57/25/PL: Sunnymead, North End Road, Yapton. Retention of fence at west of site on North End Road, hardstanding and access track and the creation of a residential caravan site with 3 No plots with associated parking, landscaping and facilities. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Y/55/25/HH: Sunnymead, North End Road, Yapton. Roof extension to facilitate conversion of loft to habitable use, including an increase in ridge height and the installation of front and rear dormers.