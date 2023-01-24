​​For the first time, residents in Arun will need to show photographic ID to vote in the polling station at this year’s local elections on May 4.

Residents are being urged to make sure they are ready to vote by checking they have an accepted form of ID.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID online at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk/ or by completing a paper form.

Arun Civic Centre

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID, at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID. People voting by post will not need photo ID.

Ailsa Irvine, director of electoral administration and guidance, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station in England this May will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper. It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it. You can find information about the new requirement and what to expect at the polling station on the Electoral Commission’s website.”

James Hassett, returning officer at Arun District Council said: “With elections taking place in Arun on May 4, 2023, it is important that those who want to vote at the polling station make sure they have an accepted form of ID. It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to our electoral services team at the Civic Centre in Littlehampton. If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team on 01903 737616 or at [email protected]

“Residents who would prefer not to vote at the polling station can apply to vote by post or proxy (when someone votes on their behalf).

“We will be writing to all our households early next month with more information on voter ID and the elections in May”

Anyone who wants to have their say in the elections this May must also be registered to vote. It only takes five minutes to register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Voters wishing to apply to their council for free ID should first make sure they are registered to vote.