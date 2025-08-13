Arundel restaurant seeks to retain decking area for outside tables

An Arundel restaurant is seeking permission to retain a small decking area that has been built to stabilise outside tables.

Jonny Abrahams has applied to Arun District Council for planning permission and listed building consent to retain the outside teak-coloured plinth at the front of Jonny's, in High Street, Arundel.

The application affects the character of listed buildings, and the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

Jonny states in the application: "The street is heavily sloped and the plinth provides a safe, level and neat solution. The plinth has three tables of two on it and three banners, which help demarcate the customer area, making it look neater from outside. The plinth is made from composite decking which does not rot, spoil or splinter.

The plinth is not fixed to the red brick of the 18th century property and at its maximum height, rises only 40cm from the ground

"We are trading as a restaurant and have had the three tables and chairs outside, the only change with this application is that we now have the plinth for table stability and safety and the banners demarcating the customer area."

A bronze plaque attached to the wall behind the plinth reads: "Arundel remembers with gratitude pride and affection the life and work of Bernard, Duke of Norfolk and Earl of Arundel, Knight of the Garter and Earl Marshall of England, Mayor of the Borough 1935 - 1936 who was born in this town which he loved and in which he lived all his life from 1908 to 1975."

Jonny said the plaque remained clearly visible to anyone who wished to look at it.

Comments should be made by September 5.

