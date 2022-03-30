Ashington log cabins could house tea room and parish office

An application, which includes a second cabin to use as a parish office, was submitted by the parish council, for a derelict site in London Road.
The site, which was described in the application as ‘dilapidated and an eyesore’ was previously used for car storage, valet services, car repairs and as a car wash yard.
Since Ashington Autos Ltd left in August 2020, the site – known as the Parish Yard – has been used for pop-up street food vans.
A planning statement with the application said the parish council wanted to buy a simple, prefabricated single-storey log cabin – some 10m by 6m – to serve as a tearoom for residents and visitors to the village.
It would include a fully accessible toilet, small kitchen/serving area and both indoor and outdoor seating.
If approved by the district council, the new tearoom would create a small number of jobs and generate ‘vital’ income for the parish.
The second cabin, measuring approximately 3m by 5m, would serve as an office for the parish council and neighbourhood wardens.
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/22/0403.
Read More
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK