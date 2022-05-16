Speaking at an overview and scrutiny meeting on Monday (May 16), Raymond Cade, Wealden District Council’s cabinet member for housing and benefits, gave councillors an update on the authority’s role in the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

He told the committee that a total of 138 refugees from the war in Ukraine have already arrived in the district, with current figures showing around 566 are expected to arrive in total. However, he also said these numbers are expected to increase as more people sign up to become sponsors through the national scheme.

Cllr Cade said: “So you can see this is just the beginning and I foresee this is going to speed up as the visas are simplified and are more quickly turned around. You are going to find, I feel, that you will have more refugees coming here.

Refugees fleeing Ukraine after the invasion by Russia are starting to arrive in the UK

“The initial estimate by the government was that they would be expecting 200,000 to come to the UK. These are quite large figures and, as I say, I foresee there will be Ukrainian households in your wards.

“It has been a theme throughout the briefings and arrangements being made that we are going to have to rely, very much, on community groups [to provide support].”

Cllr Cade said a number of groups have already formed and he urged councillors to assist them in co-ordinating their support.

Launched in March, the Homes for Ukraine scheme offers a route for Ukrainians to apply to live in the UK, as long as they have a named sponsor offering a place to stay.

Successful applicants will receive full access to public funds and services in the UK and will have the right to work, as well as an interim support payment of £200 per person.

While a national scheme, the process of matching refugees to sponsors is undertaken by individuals themselves. This can be through an existing connection, voluntary organisations or via other channels such as the internet or social media.

Sponsorship must be offered for a minimum period of six months and individuals from Ukraine can stay in the UK for up to three years.

For the first year of the scheme, sponsors will be eligible to receive £350 per month as an optional ‘thank you payment’. This payment would not affect existing benefits or council tax reductions.

This scheme will also offer council tax reductions for empty or second homes used to house Ukrainians. Anyone offering a home through the scheme will be DBS checked.

As reported by the LDRS, in April East Sussex as a whole was initially expecting to welcome a total of 902 refugees through the scheme. Cllr Cade said this figure has now increased to 1,320 as a result of further sponsors coming forward.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme runs alongside a second government initiative, which makes it easier for Ukrainians with family in the UK to apply for visas.