A Balcombe residents group has announced that court dates are set for a statutory review of the government’s decision to allow Angus Energy to test for hydrocarbons near the village.

The Frack Free Balcombe Residents Association (FFBRA) announced on Thursday, June 1, that the review will be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on July 19 and 20.

The group’s latest campaign started after an independent Planning Inspector permitted an appeal from Angus Energy to undertake 30 months of hydrocarbon exploration at the oil well at the Lower Stumble Exploration site, off London Road.

The decision, made on February 13, was welcomed by Angus Energy, but FFBRA members and some Balcombe residents expressed frustration.

“The impacts on local society and environment are all net negative,” said Balcombe resident and procurement director John Butcher, adding that he believes local economic benefits have been ‘overstated’.

Balcombe residents Rachel Metcalfe and Ruben Pracas, who have an 11-month-old baby, said they are concerned about the possibility of increased pollution and traffic passing the school in their son’s village. They said: “In the longer term, we desperately need to address climate change or he and children all around the globe face an uncertain future.”

FFBRA launched a crowd-funding campaign earlier this year to challenge the government’s decision and has now raised more than £18,000 of its £35,000 target to cover the cost of the action. FFBRA said it will be represented by law firm Leigh Day.

In the Appeal Decision, the Inspector said the benefit of exploration outweighed any adverse impact on the AONB, adding that ‘the national need is the overriding consideration’. They said: “There remains a significant national need for onshore hydrocarbon exploration and assessment for considerable time to come. This weighs greatly in favour of this appeal, given also the great policy weight still attributed nationally to the benefits of mineral extraction.”

The district council has confirmed that the Planning Inspector had only permitted a 30-month period of exploration and testing and said there is no planning permission for energy extraction.