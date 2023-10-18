Barcombe villagers continue campaign against proposals for 70 homes on greenfield site

Barcombe villagers recently spelled out how they feel about a speculative proposal for 70 new homes on greenfield site.

The group, who posed with the message ‘Barcombe says no’, are against homes being built on land west of Barcombe Mills Road, known as the ‘Blackcurrant Field’.

Gladman Developments Ltd submitted an outline application to Lewes District Council in July 2022 for the erection of up to 70 dwellings, including 40 per cent affordable housing. The outline application was also for public open space, landscaping, sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) and a vehicular access point.

The application was refused on March 13 this year, but the developers have appealed the decision.

Andrew Chapman, a Barcombe resident and one of the campaign organisers against the development, said: “We welcomed Lewes District Council’s original rejection of this proposal and it’s more than disappointing to have to revisit it.”

The appeal public hearing takes place at Barcombe Village Hall on Tuesday, November 14, at 10am. Andrew said local residents and members of the Parish Council will be ‘attending in force’ against the appeal.

Andrew said: “Not only are we defending prime farmland needed for food production but we’re fighting to protect a precious rural landscape – we know that this development won’t stop at 70 homes should it get the green light. Our wildlife and our natural landscape can’t speak for itself. We have to stand up for it.”

People can view the original application using the reference LW/22/0459 at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk.

Campaigners said the site is known locally as the ‘Blackcurrant Field’ because of its connection with Ribena.

Campaigner Louise Alexander said: “Barcombe is a comparatively small village that already suffers infrastructure issues. We have a largely non-existent public transport connection and access to the proposed site is regularly inaccessible due to flooding in the autumn and winter months. Our school, water services, energy services and roads are stretched beyond limit in our area, we should not be adding to these problems. This proposal would increase the size of our village beyond measure. Once again, our local community finds itself pulling together to reiterate how completely insensitive and inappropriate these plans are.”

Campaigner Steff Andrews said: “This is not a case of ‘not in my back yard’. This is a case of ‘wrong site, wrong size’. More than 200 objections were made to the original proposal. We’ll be calling on the Planning Inspectorate to throw this unwanted proposal out.”

Gladman Developments Ltd have been contacted for comment about the appeal.