A £500 increase in their basic allowance is in the pipeline for Mid Sussex district councillors.

Recommendations from the Independent Remuneration Panel – including the increase from £5,200 to £5,700 for all councillors – will be considered at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (December 7).

While no rise is recommended for the leader’s £20,800 allowance, the deputy leader’s could increase from £11,000 to £11,400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the panel has recommended that all cabinet members receive an extra £620, increasing their allowance from £8,500 to £9,120.

Mid Sussex District Council offices at The Oaklands, Haywards Heath. Pic Steve Robards SR1521476

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the changes will come into effect in May.

Compared to other West Sussex councils, Mid Sussex is currently very middle of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before any proposed increase, the allowances for 2022/23 were: