Recommendations from the Independent Remuneration Panel – including the increase from £5,200 to £5,700 for all councillors – will be considered at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (December 7).
While no rise is recommended for the leader’s £20,800 allowance, the deputy leader’s could increase from £11,000 to £11,400.
And the panel has recommended that all cabinet members receive an extra £620, increasing their allowance from £8,500 to £9,120.
If approved, the changes will come into effect in May.
Compared to other West Sussex councils, Mid Sussex is currently very middle of the road.
Before any proposed increase, the allowances for 2022/23 were:
Adur District Council – £4,762 (basic), £14,040 (leader) Arun District Council – £5,730 (basic), £5,978 (leader) Chichester District Council – £5,200 (basic), £15,500 (leader) Crawley Borough Council – £6,617 (basic), £15,885 (leader) Horsham District Council- £5,470 (basic), £15,587 (leader) Worthing Borough Council – £5,153 (basic), £15,461 (leader)