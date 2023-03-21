Battle Town Council hosted its annual Battle and Netherfield Civil Parish Assembly at Battle & Langton CEP School earlier this month.

Residents, exhibitors, campaigners, writers, volunteers, town heroes, councillors and electors came together on March 4 to discuss, celebrate, inform and consult on town matters.

This is the second year that the council have sited the assembly at the venue in order to encourage attendance by more people from all backgrounds and experiences who are representative of the parish.

Before the assembly, attendees were able to circulate, meet neighbours and find out about many of Battle’s local clubs and groups from a variety of exhibitors demonstrating the broad spectrum of activity and interests in the town.

Battle Town Council chairman Vikki Cook with Lorna Ford, Rother District Council deputy chief executive, and Anna Evett, Rother District Council major projects manager

A particular focus was given to ‘Battle for our Planet’ a movement to encourage residents to pledge ‘Just One Thing’ and reduce their personal carbon footprint, as well as ways to conserve and enhance biodiversity and the natural assets of Battle Civil Parish. Many people completed a pledge card to take home and try to stick to.

The formal meeting started with a warm welcome from chairman Vikki Cook, who explained the purpose of a Parish Assembly and how Battle Town Council and councillors try to meet the community’s need.

She highlighted that opinion is currently being sought from residents for the consideration of three local infrastructure projects.

The council receives income from the Local Community Infrastructure Levy paid by property developers, and is seeking residents’ views in order to prioritise the following projects: Shared-use path between Saxonwood Road and Battle Abbey; Steps to Ramp – Bowmans Drive to Mountjoy; and the extension of the footway along Marley Lane from Harrier Lane to Battle Great Woods.

Calling All Residents to attend

She drew residents’ attention to the council’s website in order to make their priorities known by visiting: battletowncouncil.gov.uk/projects/three-projects-2023.

She then invited councillor Glenna Favell to introduce and present the award to the winner of the Community Writing Competition 2022.

Each year, Battle Town Council comes up with a title for the writing competition, with last year’s being ‘Beginner’s Luck’, which led to some very interesting stories and a high quality of entries.

Jessalyn Berry, of Claverham Community College, impressed the judges with her winning story, which will be published in the town council’s next newsletter and will be available to read on battletowncouncil.gov.uk.

Councillor Cook with Community Award winner Tamzin Gray

It is hoped this will inspire future young authors.

Special citation was given to the invaluable volunteers of Battle Foodbank in recognition of the enormous contribution and positive impact this group makes to residents’ lives, particularly during the recent pandemic and the current economic crises.

Battle’s Town Heroes continued to be celebrated with the presentation of the 2023 Community Award to Tamzin Gray, whose tireless energy for over 20 years was commended.

The council recognised how she has been instrumental in the success of many of the events that have happened in Battle, always with a mind on the appeal to and care of local residents and tourists ‘the length of the Christmas parade is a testament to that’, councillor Cook commented.

The positive impact by Battle Foodbank on resident's lives was recognised at the Parish Assembly

Councillor Sue Burton, chairman of the Climate and Ecology Working Group, presented seven Eco Youth Awards to young people and informed the assembly that the idea of the project was born as a result of a discussion at a Battle Town Forum, raising awareness of the climate emergency, and the youngsters of Battle responded.

The Assembly also received a presentation from the passionate Wildlife Wombles – a group of year-eight Claverham Community College pupils – who, alongside their teacher Mr Wakeford, Claverham’s design and technology technician, are doing their bit to address the environmental challenge.

A ‘staged informal conversation’ between two councillors, one experienced and one new to council business followed.

During their conversation councillors Allan Russell and Paul Stripp urged enthusiastic and engaged members of the community to stand for election.

Mr Russell explained that councillor responsibilities fall into three main categories: decision making, monitoring and getting involved locally.

Mr Stripp explained how he fits his councillor responsibilities into a full-time work schedule, whilst also parenting a young family.

“We need people from all backgrounds and experiences to reflect our community. We urge you to have an impact, make a change and become a councillor at this year’s elections.”

The message was loud and clear.

The forum that followed provided residents with an opportunity to put forward their ideas and ask questions on a wide range of topics.

A police officer, town, district and county councillors were on hand to answer questions and listen to residents’ ideas.

And they took questions from residents who were clearly passionate about their community and raised relevant issues and questions.

One of the exhibitors commented: “It is great to see so many people at the Parish Assembly and learn about the ongoing projects.”

Another commented: “We enjoyed talking to the other exhibitors, and it's encouraging to see that there are plenty of things going on in Battle.”

It might be that in 2024 Battle Town Council will need a larger venue to host the Parish Assembly.

Battle Town Council remind residents that the next elections will take place on Thursday, May 4, on the same day as district elections, and remind electors of the need to take photo ID with you to the polling stations.

