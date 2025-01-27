Beccy Cooper MP: Getting the best for our children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is passing through Parliament and will reset safeguarding and welfare standards for our children, providing free breakfast clubs, limiting school uniform costs and giving extra support for those in care, alongside many other provisions.

And so this week, I met up with staff and pupils from three Worthing schools and colleges, all serving different educational sectors but with the same determination to achieve the best possible outcomes for their students.

Oak Grove College in Durrington is a specialist SEND school. As well as meeting their wonderful, inspiring students, they told me about their fantastic HOP ON programme, which allows teachers to share their expertise with those in mainstream schools, given the increased numbers of children with SEND across all settings.

Durrington High School, although vastly different in scale, retains a genuine sense of community. They’re a Research school, which means they train teachers and welcome the new objectives outlined in the Bill.

I also gave a talk in Parliament to a bright, enthusiastic group of students from Worthing College, on how laws are made. Given the ever-present threats from online misinformation and conspiracy theories, it was so reassuring to see them getting to grips with the real-world nuts and bolts of law-making and democracy. Given all the many challenges they face, now is the time to support and take pride in our young people.

