Beccy Cooper MP welcomes new government funding for HIV testing in Worthing.

Worthing Hospital will start testing everyone in A&E for HIV and hepatitis from April this year. New government funding means HIV testing is to be ramped up, with the aim of stopping new transmissions. Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West and a member of the Health and Social Care Select Committee, welcomes the £27 million investment announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on World AIDS Day 2024, and the difference this programme will make to people living with undiagnosed HIV.

The announcement follows the success of A&E opt-out testing for HIV in London, Brighton, Blackpool and Manchester. Worthing is the latest to join the 80 plus A&Es that routinely test for HIV when patients have their blood taken. A total of 90 hospitals will now be running this highly innovative and impactful HIV testing initiative. The new hospitals set to benefit are those in or near cities and towns with a high HIV prevalence, including Worthing.

Everyone who has a blood test in Worthing A&E will be tested for HIV, unless they ask not to be. Posters in waiting rooms will clearly display information about the programme for all to see. Opt-out HIV testing helps tackle the shocking rates of late diagnosis, with more than 4 in 10 people nationally still being diagnosed late. The programme is far more likely to find people who never believed they needed an HIV test.

Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK’s leading HIV charity, has been calling for an extension of opt-out HIV testing across the health service – saying it will be essential to meet the Government’s goal of ending new HIV cases by 2030.

Dr Beccy Cooper MP at NO. 10 Downing Street

Dr Beccy Cooper MP said:

“I am delighted that the government is investing in vital HIV testing in Worthing. This is a crucial first step on HIV ahead of the publication of the new HIV Action Plan for England this summer.

“This approach is exactly what is needed to find those undiagnosed and achieve our goal to end new cases by 2030. I am proud that Worthing will play our part in making that goal a reality.”

Richard Angell OBE, Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust said:

“Opt-out HIV testing in A&Es has been game-changing. This expansion of government’s programme to Worthing and many others means thousands of people will benefit from a routine HIV test this year. Not only does this approach find people who wouldn’t otherwise have been tested, it relieves pressure and saves the NHS money.

“Scaling up HIV testing is crucial if we are serious about achieving the target of ending new cases by 2030. As the government develops its new HIV Action Plan for England, building on ambitious programmes like this one will be key. Action to improve postal testing services, expand PrEP access and ensure everyone is accessing life-saving treatment is vital to getting us on track to meet our target.”