Bexhill and Battle Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce that Beverley Coupar, Rother District Councillor for the Sedlescombe and Westfield Ward , has joined the Liberal Democrats Party and will now sit as a Liberal Democrats Councillor.

Cllr Coupar topped the Sedlescombe and Westfield poll in 2023 standing as an Independent, but had chosen not to align with the Rother Association of Independent Councillors (all of whom are based in Bexhill), and had in recent months aligned herself with the Liberal Democrats group. She said: “The Liberal Democrats have allowed me to have some representation on opinion-forming committees, enabling me to be a more effective representative of rural issues. It has become clear that my views are so closely aligned with theirs that I have formally decided to join the Liberal Democrats party. This will give me a tremendous rural support network and a more influential voice within the Alliance across rural Rother.”

LibDem Group Leader Cllr Sue Prochak said “Beverley has been sitting with our group for some time now and it has become increasingly clear that our values and interests are in complete alignment. We provide the main voice for rural Rother within the Rother Alliance and Beverley’s move will enable us to have a stronger presence within the Alliance to ensure the interests and concerns of rural residents have full consideration.”

Liberal Democrats now have eight councillors’ level with Labour and one more than the Rother Association of Independents.