Bexhill and Battle MP pledges support for community pharmacies

Kieran Mullan, MP for the Bexhill and Battle constituency, recently visited Sidley Pharmacy, an award-winning independent community pharmacy, to discuss the challenges facing this vital service.

Pharmacy owner, Mr Sukhy Uppal, invited Kieran to visit the pharmacy to see first-hand the services they offer to patients and hear about the issues they face with funding, drug shortages and staff retention.

Community pharmacies are private businesses providing services and prescriptions for the NHS under contract. The NHS is asking them to take on an even greater role in primary care, such as the Pharmacy First initiative. Whilst pharmacists like Sukhy are dedicated to serving their local community and are supportive of the Pharmacy First scheme, he was clear that the NHS and government needs to better support community pharmacy so they can deliver these extended services..

Kieran Mullan commented: “Community pharmacies play a vital role in delivering advice, prescriptions and primary care services to local residents. They are an integral part of the community. During the hour I spent at Mr Uppal’s pharmacy, I saw first-hand just how hard he and his team work and the volume of prescriptions they prepare for patients every day. Alongside this, on the day I visited, the Sidley pharmacy was also delivering the Covid and flu jab for local patients, getting through hundreds of patients a day which helps take the pressure off GP surgeries and hospitals.

Kieran Mullan MP with Sukhy Uppal and the Sidley pharmacy team

It is essential that the NHS and government support community pharmacies and make sure we use the right approach in funding the additional services we are asking them to take on to make sure that we retain the brilliant community pharmacies we have.”

Sukhy Uppal, Sidley pharmacist said:“Thank you to Kieran Mullan MP for visiting us at Sidley Pharmacy and recognising the critical role community pharmacies play in supporting local healthcare. Despite our commitment to providing vital services like prescriptions, advice, vaccinations, and NHS initiatives such as Pharmacy First, the sector faces a funding shortfall of £1.7 billion.

This crisis is hurtling towards disaster, threatening to derail efforts to fix the NHS and shift care into communities. Without urgent action, many will be forced to close, undermining the NHS 10-year plan and leaving patients without essential care. We’re ready to do more, but we need immediate investment to secure our future and continue supporting the health of our communities.”