The regeneration of the De La Warr Pavilion and the building of 200 new homes in Battle are just some of the plans the council has for Rother over the next four years.

Residents, businesses and organisations are being asked to give their views on how the council works and its priorities up to 2028, Rother District Council said.

It added that a public consultation has been launched for feedback on the authority’s draft Council Plan, which runs from 2024 to 2028 and supports the council’s ambitions to enhance community well-being while promoting sustainability, economic growth, and improving public services.

Council leader Cllr Doug Oliver said: “This draft Plan will affect the lives of everyone living, working and visiting Rother and it's important that it takes into account as many views as possible.

Bexhill Town Hall

“The draft Plan builds on our work over the last four years and looks forward to exciting plans, with over £200 million of innovative projects planned to deliver better facilities and services for residents, including: Barnhorn Green GP surgery and business spaces development, the De La Warr Pavilion regeneration project, 200 new homes at Blackfriars in Battle, Heart of Sidley Community Hub, Camber Welcome Centre, and the King Offa housing and leisure centre.

“We recognise the district’s potential and are excited for the vision we have created for our district. I would encourage people to have a look at the draft plan and give us their views via the consultation.”

A council spokesperson said: “The draft Council Plan sets out the challenges and opportunities in the district and what it wants to achieve including growing the rural economy, improving business resilience, and attracting more visitors to the area for longer stays. It also identifies how success will be measured.

“The plan includes actions that will need to be delivered by partners, with the council committed to working with communities and partners to achieve these.”

The consultation will run until Monday, October 21, 2024. To view the draft Plan and give feedback, visit www.rother.gov.uk/consultations/council-plan-2024/