A major housing development in Bexhill has been given the go ahead at appeal.

In a decision notice published last Friday (January 6), a planning inspector has approved plans to build up to 210 houses on land at Fryatts Way.

The appeal, from developer Gladman Developments Ltd, was lodged in June 2021 on the basis that Rother District Council had failed to make a decision within the legal timeframe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even so, the council confirmed during the appeal process that it likely would have refused the application if it had made its way to a planning committee. This, council officers said, was due to concerns around its location and impact on the character of the surrounding area.

Proposed development site

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector considered these concerns, agreeing with the council that the location would be outside of a comfortable walking distance for most local facilities, fall outside the Bexhill development boundary and result in a ‘moderate harm’ to the appearance of the site.

Despite this, the inspector concluded the scheme should go ahead, primarily because of a shortage of housing in the district when compared to government housing targets. National planning rules say there should be a presumption in favour of development in these circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Overall, the adverse impacts of the appeal scheme would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits when assessed against the policies in the [National Planning Policy] Framework taken as a whole.

“Accordingly, on this occasion other considerations indicate the decision should be taken otherwise than in accordance with the development plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad