Here’s why Bexhill remote-controlled race track was only given temporary permission

On Thursday (March 10), Rother District Council’s planning committee gave a two-year consent for 1066 Racing to create a fenced racetrack for remote-controlled electric cars at St Mary’s Recreation Ground.

The club had been seeking permanent permission for the track, but the committee had concerns around the potential for noise disturbance to surrounding residents, arguing that the use should be tested before any permanent permission was granted.

Concerns around noise had been put forward by a number of objectors both before and during the meeting. They included public speaker Des Moxam, who said: “These cars are noisy and could clearly be heard at the demonstration day in August 2020, relying on the applicants’ statement [there would be] ‘little to no noise’ is not adequate.

An RC track similar to the one being proposed for Bexhill

“Who is going to ensure nobody uses extremely noisy RC Nitro cars when no one is present from 1066 Racing? Saying it is like a BMX track is not sufficient. There is a distinct legal difference between a BMX and a motorcycle, but very little difference between the two types of model car.”

Mr Moxam went on to argue that other elements of the proposals (such as parking) would also cause unacceptable disturbance to nearby residents and that there were more appropriate sites for such a track elsewhere in the town.

Tensions had been running high during the meeting as a large number of objectors had been present in the council chamber. At one point the meeting was adjourned due to comments being shouted from the public gallery as a result of a disagreement about when the recreation ground had last been home to a sports club.

Even so, the objectors’ concerns were shared by a number of committee members, including Cllr Gary Curtis (Con), who argued the proposals were “a square peg in a round hole” as he believed they would be more suited to an industrial site.

Some other councillors felt differently, however, including ward councillors Sam Coleman (Lab) and James Carroll (Con).

Cllr Coleman said: “These small electric vehicles are quiet, barely audible among the sounds of nearby lawnmowers. The track is small and compact, taking up far less space than the sports that used to be played there regularly.

“The parking is more than adequate and during larger events procedures are in place, as the report details, for parking to take place around the track.

“The application also begins what I hope will be a regeneration of this recreation ground, to become a place for recreation ground once more. Sidley Cricket Club need a home and this application would present them with an opportunity to share the site between clubs ensuring the sustainability long into the future.”

Cllr Carroll said: “I do know there are some things that people might not agree with, but we can sort things out.

“This area was built for public use and with the way Sidley is going we need these areas to keep them for sports and leisure.”

Meanwhile, officers, who had recommended the application be approved, highlighted how the council’s Environmental Health team had not raised concerns around noise pollution.

As no objections had been raised by the council’s Environmental Health team, councillors ultimately decided to grant permission on a temporary basis to test the impact of the race track.

Putting this proposal forward, Cllr John Barnes (Con) argued the committee did not know enough to make a permanent decision at this stage.

He also argued that officers should explore what further noise control conditions could be imposed. This was agreed as part of this temporary permission.

The application follows on from a cabinet meeting in January last year, which saw council leaders agree to lease part of the recreation grounds to 1066 Racing.

At the time, the club said it would only operate from during the summer, although in the long term (and if finances allow) the club plans to install astroturfing, which would allow it to operate later in the year than on a grass course.

This had not been part of the approved plans and had even seen some opposition from some committee members.

For further details of the proposals see application reference RR/2021/2252/P on the Rother District Council website.