Bid for new pedestrian crossing in Lewes rejected

Funding for a new pedestrian crossing in Lewes has been rejected by East Sussex County Council.

Residents submitted a petition containing 453 signatures calling for a crossing on the Offham Road (A2029) from the top of the ‘piggy steps’ up from Blois Road to the pathway through to Hill Road.

According to Offham Road Residents Action Group: “We want this crossing so that children and parents can cross safely to Wallands School.

“On this stretch of the Offham Road the speed limit is 40mph which makes it hazardous to cross the road.”

The petition was discussed by the lead member for transport and environment today (Monday February 26).

Work on a separate pedestrian crossing west of the Offham Road junction with Prince Edward’s Road, which is being part funded by developer contributions, is under construction and is due to be completed in March.

However according to council officers the Blois Road location did not achieve the benchmark score to enable it to go ahead because ‘it would not achieve any potential accident savings given the relatively good safety record around this location’.

The lead member was recommended to inform the petitioners that the county council is ‘unable to fund the crossing at this time’.

However they are being encouraged to approach Lewes Town Council to explore opportunities for match funding through ESCC’s community match initiative.

