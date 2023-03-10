Adur District Council will contest a planning appeal launched over an application to build 34 flats in Shoreham-by-Sea.

The application for a five-storey building in Salt Marsh Road – which included commercial space on the ground floor – was submitted by Cross Stone (Shoreham) in August.

Concerns about the plans were raised by officers, residents and others and, as a result, the application was not dealt with within 13 weeks of being received prompting Cross Stone to start the appeal.

During a meeting of the planning committee on Monday (March 6), members were told that an appeal hearing was scheduled to be held on May 23.

They agreed unanimously to support the officers’ recommendation to contest the appeal.

Reasons included the overall density, height, scale, bulk and massing of the building, which they said would result in an over-development of the site to the detriment of the character of the area.

