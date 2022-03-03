Blocks of Shoreham flats up to nine storeys high is approved

It took Adur District Council’s planning committee just over three hours to come to a decision on the scheme, which would be built at the former Civic Centre site at Ham Road.

At one point, chair Stephen Chipp (Con, Southwick Green) ejected members of the public from the room following bouts of laughter, groans, and clapping.

Hyde Homes now has the green light to build 159 flats on the site with commercial floorspace and 60 car parking spaces.

Proposed view of the scheme from Brighton Road

This would make the block the second tallest building in the area once the approved Free Wharf development is built.

Jenny Towler, vice-chairman and treasurer of the Shoreham Society, said: “This significant site needs to be developed and we are very much in favour of this happening.

Proposed view of the scheme from Eastern Avenue/Ham Road

“However, this prominent site needs to better consider how it affects its immediate surroundings.

“We ask the planning committee to reject this version of the proposed development.”

The scheme has been the subject of fierce protest by environmental campaigners and local residents, garnering more than 200 objections and sparking a 2,500 strong petition to save a mature poplar tree on the edge of the site.

Sticking points included the tree, the level of parking, and social and affordable housing.

The planning committee was told that a line of 25 trees would ‘make up for’ removal of the poplar tree but, if it was kept, five socially rented flats would be sacrificed.

One member of the public expressed concern that the trees may not be forthcoming.

Officers confirmed that ‘enforcement action’ is being taken at Mariners Point – another Hyde development where trees were promised but not planted.

A member of Adur Residents Environmental Action (AREA) said: “AREA wants a sustainable mix of affordable and rented social housing, high quality design, green space and parking, and sympathy with the character of our Shoreham.

“This half-baked application should be rejected and deferred and not passed to an unelected officer for approval.

“The tree is a very powerful symbol – it turns a spotlight on how serious Adur is about the environment.”

Although the developer has committed to making 100 per cent of the flats either shared ownership or social housing, the scheme will deliver at least 30 per cent.

Steve Neocleous (Con, Churchill) said: “I’d really like some reassurance about the process to ensure that it happens.”

Hyde is reliant on Homes England funding to reach 100 per cent but has signed a memorandum of understanding with the council to show its commitment to providing the homes.

Andy Hunt, associate director of land and planning at the Hyde Group, said the homes must be completed by 2025 to gain funding – something that requires the developer to start on site by June.

Joss Loader, of the Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association, said: “There is one chance and one chance only to get this right.

“Many people feel that the link between the planning system and democracy is irretrievably broken.”

She said the SBRA was not opposed to the principle of the development but added its height could be a ‘blot on the landscape’.

“It also goes without saying that people don’t just need homes, they also need access to good and reliable public services,” she added.

Hyde Homes says the 60 parking spaces would be enough and would help to discourage car use in a ‘sustainable town centre location’ alongside a car club.

But groans were heard from the public when they were told there would be the equivalent of 0.37 parking spaces per flat.

Highways authority West Sussex County Council said on-street parking is at 62 per cent capacity overnight and at 100 per cent capacity in the morning.

But it added that sustainable transport options are available.

A Hyde Homes representative said: “Each parking space for a car club is thought to be the equivalent of 21 parking spaces according to guidance.

“Almost a quarter of a million pounds in contributions are also offered towards local highway improvements and sustainable transport measures.

“The loss of a tree is always regrettable and the proposal has sought to maximize on-site tree planting potential.”

Andy McGregor (Con, Widewater) proposed approval for the scheme, saying it would make a valuable contribution to social housing.

“The sticking point is the tree,” he said, “and we are talking about a tree versus five socially rented properties.

“We have hundreds of people on our waiting list for council houses at the moment.”

After three hours the committee was still split, with four voting for and four voting against.

The chairman used his casting vote meaning the scheme was approved.

More details can be found at the council’s planning portal using reference: AWDM/1450/21.