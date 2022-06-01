The application was given the nod by Mid Sussex District Council’s liquor licensing committee on Thursday (May 26).
But there were a couple of conditions.
The extended licence will allow the railway to serve alcohol and lay on recorded and live entertainment, indoors and out, between 10am and 11.00pm every day – not the 8am start requested.
In addition, events must finish at 10.30pm on Sundays unless the following day is a Bank Holiday or public holiday.
The council received a handful of letters raising concerns about noise and disruption to nearby homes – and the meeting heard from neighbours about the impact live events had had on them.
The committee added a stipulation that the Bluebell Railway should give its neighbours four weeks’ notice of all events expected to be attended by up to 500 people.