Bluebell Railway's alcohol licence at Horsted Keynes extended

The Bluebell Railway has been granted an extension to its licence at Horsted Keynes to serve alcohol and put on entertainment.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 1:07 pm

The application was given the nod by Mid Sussex District Council’s liquor licensing committee on Thursday (May 26).

But there were a couple of conditions.

The extended licence will allow the railway to serve alcohol and lay on recorded and live entertainment, indoors and out, between 10am and 11.00pm every day – not the 8am start requested.

Bluebell Railway

In addition, events must finish at 10.30pm on Sundays unless the following day is a Bank Holiday or public holiday.

The council received a handful of letters raising concerns about noise and disruption to nearby homes – and the meeting heard from neighbours about the impact live events had had on them.

The committee added a stipulation that the Bluebell Railway should give its neighbours four weeks’ notice of all events expected to be attended by up to 500 people.

