The application was given the nod by Mid Sussex District Council’s liquor licensing committee on Thursday (May 26).

But there were a couple of conditions.

The extended licence will allow the railway to serve alcohol and lay on recorded and live entertainment, indoors and out, between 10am and 11.00pm every day – not the 8am start requested.

Bluebell Railway

In addition, events must finish at 10.30pm on Sundays unless the following day is a Bank Holiday or public holiday.

The council received a handful of letters raising concerns about noise and disruption to nearby homes – and the meeting heard from neighbours about the impact live events had had on them.