Bolney by-election candidates announced by Mid Sussex District Council
Mid Sussex District Council has now announced the names of the candidates who are set to stand in the Bolney Ward by-election on Thursday, September 15.
A Mid Sussex District Council seat is vacant after councillor Judy Llewellyn-Burke decided to step down.
This by-election is for registered electors in the Bolney Ward only and residents from other areas are not eligible to vote.
The candidates are:
Kristy Lyn Adams (Conservative Party)
Andrew William Foster (Labour Party)
Fiona Jackson (Liberal Democrats)
Sue Kelly (Green Party)
Norman Frank William Mockford (Independent)
Baron Von Thunderclap (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
A MSDC spokesperson said: “Poll cards have been posted out to everyone who is registered to vote in the Bolney Ward.
“Postal vote packs are being dispatched shortly and postal voters are asked to return their completed ballot papers as soon as possible, but in any event, before polls close at 10pm on Thursday 15 September.”
To find out more about voter registration call 01444 477003.