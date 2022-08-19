Bolney by-election candidates announced by Mid Sussex District Council

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Mid Sussex District Council seat is vacant after councillor Judy Llewellyn-Burke decided to step down.

This by-election is for registered electors in the Bolney Ward only and residents from other areas are not eligible to vote.

The candidates are:

Kristy Lyn Adams (Conservative Party)

Andrew William Foster (Labour Party)

Fiona Jackson (Liberal Democrats)

Sue Kelly (Green Party)

Norman Frank William Mockford (Independent)

Baron Von Thunderclap (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

A MSDC spokesperson said: “Poll cards have been posted out to everyone who is registered to vote in the Bolney Ward.

“Postal vote packs are being dispatched shortly and postal voters are asked to return their completed ballot papers as soon as possible, but in any event, before polls close at 10pm on Thursday 15 September.”