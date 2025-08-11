Boreholes business seeks permission for new commercial building in Walberton

Permission for a new commercial building in Walberton has been sought by a family-run borehole and well-drilling business in a planning application to Arun District Council.

George Osborne from Sussex Boreholes has applied for permission to demolition an existing dilapidated structure and build a commercial building with associated permeable hardstanding.

This application for land at Fairmead Farm, in Binsted Lane, is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development. Comments must be made by August 29.

The field historically formed a pig and poultry unit and was latterly used for the repair of vintage buses. When the Osborne family purchased the site in 2014, it comprised a number of buildings in various conditions, scrap bus parts, old tyres and general rubbish.

The planning application shows the workshop and adjoining dilapidated structure

A neighbouring building has more recently been converted into a workshop for Sussex Boreholes. Adjacent to this are the remains of the coachworks building.

The proposal is to site a new storage building alongside the workshop to provide storage space for materials, equipment, drills, rods and drill casing. It would also provide storage space for a drilling rig when it is not in use over the winter.

