Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined over breaking Covid-19 rules

A No10 spokesperson confirmed both men 'have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices'.
The Met Police has said more than 50 fines have now been issued for breaches of coronavirus regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall
Scotland Yard has also handed out another 30 fines.
Here's what Sussex MPs said at the timeLeader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, has called for both men to resign.
He said in a statement this afternoon: "Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign. The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better."
Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK said on Twitter: "After everything it’s still unbelievably painful that Boris Johnson was partying and breaking his own lockdown rules, while we were unable to be at loved ones' sides in their dying moments, or in miserable funerals with only a handful of people. We were following the rules."
Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton confirmed in January that he had submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister and was the second Tory MP in West Sussex to call on the PM to go after East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton said that Mr Johnson’s resignation ‘is the only way to bring this whole unfortunate episode to an end’.