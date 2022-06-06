Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference in response to the publication of the Sue Gray report Into "Partygate" at Downing Street on May 25, 2022 (Photo by Leon Neal - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

At least 54 Tory Members of Parliament have submitted letters to 1922 chair Sir Graham Brady, triggering the vote, due to take place by secret ballot, this evening.

If Mr Johnson survives, he would not face another challenge for a year, but if he loses the vote, a leadership election would be triggered.

Currently only two Conservative MPs from Sussex have called for the Prime Minister to resign due to Partygate, Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham) and Nick Gibb (Bognor Regis and Littlehampton).

Ahead of tonight’s vote, Lib Dems have called on their MPs to vote to oust Mr Johnson.

Alison Bennett, Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex, said: “When so many people in Mid Sussex are suffering from spiralling bills and a cost of living emergency, we can’t have a Prime Minister just focussed on saving his own skin.

“It is time Mims Davies finally does her patriotic duty and sacks Boris Johnson. Our country needs strong leadership and we can’t have any more of this nonsense.

“The Conservative Party is wasting precious time with these internal squabbles. We need an emergency tax cut, not a Westminster soap opera.”