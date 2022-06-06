Earlier on Monday, it was announced that at least 54 MPs had submitted letters to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee meaning the threshold for a vote had been crossed.

The vote by secret ballot is due to be held from 6pm-8pm tonight (Monday June 6) with counting, and then an announcement of the result expected shortly afterwards.

Assuming every Conservative MP casts a vote either in person or via proxy, then the number of votes Boris Johnson needs to receive is 180.

Sir Graham Brady as chair of the 1922 Committee is overseeing the confidence vote tonight (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Anger at the PM over Partygate has seemingly not abated following the conclusion of the police investigation and publication of the Sue Gray report.

While there is clearly dissension within the Conservative ranks it remains to be seen whether there in enough support to topple the PM and trigger a leadership contest.

Factoring into MPs’ decision making will be the party’s prospects at a future general election and if there are enough viable candidates to lead the government at a time when the country faces challenges around the cost of living, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and post-Brexit arrangements.

If Mr Johnson wins the vote, he will be safe from a similar challenge for a year. But were he to lose, a Conservative Party leadership election would be triggered, with the winner succeeding him as Prime Minister.