Anger at the Prime Minister over his handling of multiple gatherings at Number 10 Downing Street in breach of restrictions during Covid lockdowns has not abated.

And with at least 54 MPs sending in letters of no confidence to 1922 chair Sir Graham Brady, a vote on Mr Johnson’s leadership will now be held tonight (Monday June 6).

It is due to take place from 6pm to 8pm, with counting taking place immediately afterwards followed by the announcement of the result.

Excluding constituencies in Brighton and Hove, the rest of Sussex is represented by 13 Conservative MPs all of whom are eligible to vote tonight.

While two MPs, Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham) and Nick Gibb (Bognor Regis and Littlehampton) have already called on Mr Johnson to resign and are expected to vote against, most of the others have not yet stated their intentions.

Mr Gibb is a former long-time schools minister, while Mr Loughton was children’s minister for the first two years of the coalition government.

Only Andrew Griffith (Arundel and South Downs), who is the PM’s director of policy, has publicly stated his support for Mr Johnson, tweeting: “Everyone serious about fixing the big challenges our country faces should give the PM their support. The last thing anyone needs is a distracting, divisive and destructive leadership contest. We need to focus on getting on with the job and serving the country.”

Other Sussex Conservative MPs with government positions are: Chichester’s Gillian Keegan (care minister), Mid Sussex’s Mims Davies (employment minister), Lewes’ Maria Caulfield (patient safety and primary care minister) and Horsham’s Jeremy Quin (defence procurement minister).

Sir Peter Bottomley (Worthing West) is father of the house of commons as the MP with the longest continual service.

In East Sussex, Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle) is chair of the Transport Select Committee and Nus Ghani (Wealden) is a former transport minister