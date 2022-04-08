Bosham development at redundant shipyard deferred

The application, for Burnes Shipyard, in Bosham, received a mixed reaction from councillors and the public during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (April 6).

While some felt the development of four-bedroom homes would remove an ‘eyesore’ from the edge of the Bosham Conservation Area, others were concerned that their height – on land which would be raised 2m to avoid flooding – would dominate the area.

The committee had been recommended to pass the application to officers to ensure it complied with water neutrality guidance.

Proposed designs

Instead, councillors chose to defer it, asking for more information about the proposed landscaping of the site, the materials which would be brought in and the nitrate levels.

Officers will now speak to applicant Paul Peta Properties Ltd to find out more before returning the plans to the committee.