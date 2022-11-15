Plans to replace a marquee at Bosham Sailing Club with an extension and balcony have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The application was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (November 9).

The meeting was told that the marquee itself was ‘unlawful’ as it did not have planning permission.

The council received an objection from Bosham Parish Council, which raised concerns that the balcony would be ‘intrusive on the surrounding area’ and the lighting would be ‘invasive’.

Bosham Sailing Club marquee

Similar concerns were raised by Ashley Hatton, estate manager for the Manor of Bosham.

Mr Hatton said the design was not in keeping with the character of Bosham and that the terrace would be ‘invasive for both the local community and visiting public’.

He added that there was a fear that the terrace would engender a ‘them and us’ feeling, with sailing club members ‘looking down on others from the terrace’.