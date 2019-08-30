Brexit Party selects Lewes election candidate

The Brexit Party has selected its Lewes candidate to contest the next general election.

Conservative Maria Caulfield has represented the constituency since 2015 when she unseated long-time Lib Dem MP Norman Baker.

She increased her majority at the 2017 general election where neither the Greens nor UKIP fielded candidates in Lewes.

Since then a co-operative alliance of Greens, Lib Dems, Labour and Independents have taken control of Lewes District Council.

In the past few weeks The Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, has been selecting prospective parliamentary candidates across the country in anticipation of the next general election, which has to be held by 2022.

Adam Cleary, who describes himself as a long-standing Brexit supporter who has campaigned for a referendum on EU membership since 1997, has been has been chosen to stand in Lewes for the fledging political party.

He said: “I am standing for the Brexit Party based on my long-standing conviction that the UK’s democratic tradition is a cornerstone of freedom and that established interests must not be allowed to overturn a democratic mandate from the British people: the British people’s wishes must be respected.

“I am excited about representing the Brexit Party and I welcome the party’s policies on leaving the European Union with a clean break, scrapping HS2 and reducing foreign aid. This will release £200 billion to invest in the UK regions including coastal areas that have not had the necessary support and investment for many decades since the onset of EU membership.

“I look forward to listening to the people of Lewes in order to determine their wishes, in the hope that I can learn how I can best work for them to serve their interests as their elected Member of Parliament.”

As well as working for the Referendum Party, he describes supporting the Brexit cause ‘relentlessly’ including campaigning for Vote Leave in 2016.

He is married with four children and runs his own regulated investment management business based in London.

Richard Tice, Brexit Party chairman, said: “The Brexit Party stands ready to fight a general election with a full slate of candidates in all the UK’s 650 constituencies. We will take on the major parties which have failed the British people time and time again.”