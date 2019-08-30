Brexit Party selects Wealden election candidate

The Brexit Party has selected its Wealden candidate to contest the next general election.

The constituency has been represented by a Conservative in Parliament since its formation in 1983 and its current MP is Nus Ghani, a Government transport minister.

In the past few weeks The Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, has been selecting prospective parliamentary candidates across the country in anticipation of the next general election, which has to be held by 2022.

Peter Griffiths, who stood as a UKIP candidate in the 2015 general election finishing second, has been chosen to stand in Wealden for the fledgling political party.

He said: “Constituencies like Wealden, have been ignored by London-centric Governments, to the detriment of our housing, roads, transport links, social care, infrastructure, internet, health and schooling. We need an MP who understands the problems faced by a largely rural community.

“Most MPs treat their constituents as an inconvenient necessity, making promises at election time, then treat with disdain for five years, especially with regard to the EU referendum.

“The two-party system, is no longer fit for purpose. Large numbers of the electorate, are effectively disenfranchised by constituencies with big Tory or Labour majorities. The disenchantment with the system leads to voters just not bothering and for the ensconced MP not feeling they have to heed dissident voices. We aim to change that.

“By cutting HS2, halving our foreign aid budget, saving £39bn, plus £10bn a year from EU contributions, we will have the money to spend on the regions, to cut student loan interest, to improve Wi-Fi nationally, help small businesses, support the military, especially veterans and so much more.

“After we leave, businesses in Sussex will have the whole world to trade with, without the cloying regulations imposed by Brussels, often gold-plated by Whitehall. We will have trade deals that benefit the UK, without having to wait whilst 27 other countries quibble over the minutiae.

“At last we can realise Britain’s true potential, with a real Brexit.”

Mr Griffiths’ selection was welcomed by Belinda De Lucy, an MEP for the South East region. She said: “I’m delighted that Peter has been selected as prospective parliamentary candidate for Wealden. With many years of international aviation experience and having lived in Sussex for over 30 years he has the passion, experience and commitment to deliver better outcomes for his electors.

“Peter cares deeply about this country and community and I know he will be a powerful advocate for all those he seeks to represent.”

Mr Griffiths was born and initially went to school in Lewes. He became an airline pilot with BOAC, before joining Cathay Pacific, where he rose to the position of fleet manager, running 19 aeroplanes and their crews.

Although always interested in politics he only took an active part when he was asked to resurrect the Withyham branch of the Conservative Party, but left in 2000 when his views on membership of the EU became too different from the party.

He has been a churchwarden and is still a sidesman, helps with a charity providing afternoon tea, activities and companionship for the over 60s and is also on the committee of a village hall.

He is married, has three children and has lived in Wealden for more than 30 years.