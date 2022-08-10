Bridge access plans submitted for proposed Linchmere development

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a new bridge access to the proposed development in Linchmere have been proposed.

The new bridge access would be built on the land north of 1 To 16 Sturt Avenue in Camelsdale in Linchmere.

The submission is in response to the refusal of nine new dwelling houses and nine carports/studios on the same land with access safety to the development being one of the reasons.

In the submitted transport statement by Scott White and Hookins it said: “Swept path analysis has been undertaken, which shows that the bridge layout can accommodate various vehicle types including larger vehicles associated with deliveries, refuse collection and also vehicles associated with the Thames Water pumping station.

The application has been met with an objection from a member of the public who said that there was ‘no requirement for a new bridge to this land.’