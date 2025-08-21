Bridleway under A27 near Arundel to close for six weeks

National Highways has made the order for the A27 because works are proposed on the road

A bridleway which allows walkers, cyclists and horse riders to avoid the busy A27 near the Slindon Estate is to be closed for around six weeks.

Temporary traffic restrictions have been imposed by National Highways at the Fontwell Bridleway, which travels under the trunk road at Walberton.

The order has been made on the A27 because works are proposed on the road. It authorises the closure of Fontwell Bridleway between London Road and Dukes Road, at the point at which it crosses under the A27.

National Highways said: "These measures are in the interests of safety while contractors undertake drainage refurbishments and all associated works."

Fontwell Bridleway crosses under the A27 between London Road and Dukes Road in Walberton

It is expected the work will last for approximately six weeks, starting on or after Monday, September 1. The order will come into force on August 30 and have a maximum duration of six months, ceasing when the works are complete.

No suitable alternative route for this bridleway closure is available.

