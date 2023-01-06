New hoardings have gone up around Worthing's Union Place development site, designed by Time for Worthing to be big, bright and inspirational.

Councillor Rita Garner, left, and Tia Phillips in front of the hoarding featuring Tia’s photo

Funded by Worthing Borough Council, they follow the style of the hoardings already installed at Teville Gate and the health hub development site in Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing.

Designed in partnership with Northbrook College, the Union Place hoardings use images chosen from a selection submitted from work by photography students who carried out a Green-themed project across the area.

Helena Thomas, principal of Northbrook College and Worthing College, said: "We are delighted and very proud to be contributing to this project. This was an amazing opportunity that not only enabled our amazing and talented students to collaborate with our local community but also enabled them to showcase their talent and expertise."

A picture of a volunteer's child at the Bug Cycle Community Garden run by Community Waves in Beach House Park was chosen. It was taken by Tia Phillips, fine art graduate and student ambassador from Northbrook College.

Tia said: "It is fantastic to see my photo used as part of a real life project. It was lovely visiting the community gardens and seeing so many different people of different ages come together to create something so positive. I am so pleased that Time for Worthing chose this picture, definitely something to be proud of and to add to my CV."

Tia met up with Rita Garner, cabinet lead for culture and leisure, at the site to see how her picture looked on the new hoardings.

Rita said: "It's great to have been able to involve Northbrook College in the project. We have so much local talent and it's fantastic to be able to showcase it in the town centre. Tia’s photo captures the joy people feel from getting close to nature and reinforces the importance of these simple activities for health and wellbeing."