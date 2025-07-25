Brighton expansion plans: Lewes District and East Sussex County Councils launch resident consultation

Lewes District Council (LDC) and East Sussex County Council (ESCC) have announced a joint public consultation about proposed boundary changes set out by Brighton & Hove City Council (BHCC).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a press release issued on Thursday, July 10, LDC said it had started a petition following BHCC’s proposal to take over parts of the Lewes district.

The petition has been signed by more than 3,500 residents already and can be found at www.change.org/p/stop-brighton-hove-city-council-takeover-of-lewes-district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LDC said these parts of the district include Kingston, East Saltdean, Peacehaven, Telscombe, and Newhaven.

Lewes District Council said Brighton and Hove City Council is proposing to take over parts of the Lewes district, including East Saltdean. Photo: Google Street View

LDC added that the move is a response to the government’s Local Government Reorganisation

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “I know I speak for many councillor colleagues and residents when I say that the city council’s approach in recent weeks leaves a great deal to be desired. To announce a plan to take over parts of a neighbouring district without any prior consultation is not acceptable. I’m clear that residents must decide their own future and that’s why we’re launching our own consultation today and encouraging everyone to make their views known.”

Local Government Reorganisation aims to see new unitary councils formed across Sussex, including Brighton & Hove. LDC said a unitary council provides all public services that are currently split between district and borough councils and the county council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the consultation, East Sussex authorities plan to submit a business case to the government in September, which is based on the creation of a single unitary council that covers ‘the existing East Sussex footprint’ .

Keith Glazier, Leader of East Sussex County Council, said: “It is very important that the voices of the people and communities affected by these options are heard and we would encourage people to have their say and participate in the surveys.”

The survey will be open until 5pm on Monday, August 25, this year. Visit lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LGR.