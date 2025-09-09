Brighton, Kemptown and Peacehaven MP ‘honoured’ to be promoted to junior minister

The MP for Brighton, Kemptown and Peacehaven has been promoted to a junior minister during a Government reshuffle.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Chris Ward is now a Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office, according to an announcement at www.gov.uk/government/news/ministerial-appointments-5-september-2025.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer carried out a major cabinet reshuffle on Friday, September 5, after the resignation of deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His office announced new roles for several junior ministers as part of the changes.

Brighton, Kemptown and Peacehaven MP Chris Ward is now a Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office

Mr Ward said on X on Saturday, September 6, that he is ‘honoured’ to have been appointed a Minister.

He said: “The British people voted for change and I look forward to working with @darrenpjones (Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister MP Darren Jones) and colleagues to deliver it.”

MP Chris Ward, who grew up in Brighton, was elected during the last General Election on July 4, 2024, and received 17,893 votes. He was born and raised in Brighton and his parents grew up in Peacehaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is well known in Peacehaven for his calls for Morrisions to build a supermarket in the town. In April, the MP started an online petition that urged the supermarket chain to keep its ‘promise to Peacehaven’. In August, he announced on Facebook: “My message to Morrisons is clear: Build it, or sell it. No more excuses.”

The Cabinet Office is a ministerial department of the UK Government and supports the Prime Minister in running the government effectively.