British Independent Retailers Association calls on new Labour Government to Prioritise Independent Retail Sector

Bira works with over 6,000 independent businesses of all sizes across the UK, and consistently campaigns for policies that support and nurture independent retailers.

Following Labour's landslide victory in the general election, Bira, the British Independent Retailers Association, is urging the new government to make good on its promise of change by prioritising the revival of the independent retail sector and high streets across the UK.

Following the election result, the British Independent Retailers Association has said they are reiterating its key priorities for the new government.

These include lowering business rates for smaller retailers, reviewing corporate tax to encourage more investment by smaller businesses, continued investment in local high streets, addressing issues such as parking availability as well as cost and more.

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of Bira, said on the election outcome: "Congratulations to Labour on their landslide victory in the general election. The Labour party won on a mandate of delivering change and we urge the new government to deliver positive change for high streets and independent retailers.

"We know there is a commitment to reforming business rates – that needs to happen at the earliest opportunity to protect high street businesses. We also need to see the commitment to investing in our town centres and local areas, where independent retailers play a vital role in the local economy.