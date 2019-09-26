Broadcaster Gavin Esler gives Brexit talk in Lewes

Broadcaster Gavin Esler visited Lewes earlier this month to give a wide-ranging talk about Brexit.

He spoke to a sell-out audience at King’s Church at the event organised by local pro-EU group EUnity Lewes on Thursday September 12.

Broadcaster Gavin Esler was in Lewes to give a wide-ranging talk on Brexit (photo by Carlotta Luke)

Nearly two hundred people from across Sussex, including politicians and business people, came to hear the former BBC Newsnight presenter talk about Brexit and the current political climate.

Mr Esler spoke about what he believes is the normalisation of lying in public life both in the US and the UK, stating that now ‘the biggest sin in British public life is to tell the truth.’

He went on to talk about the problems with US trade deals, the risk of Scotland leaving the UK, and the importance of addressing feelings as well as facts when campaigning against Brexit, among other issues.

Mr Esler also signed copies of his latest book, which looks at how Brexit will affect people’s daily lives in the UK. He stated in his talk that the book outlines the Brexit people will actually get rather than the Brexit they thought they were voting for in 2016.

You can watch the full version of Gavin Esler’s talk on YouTube entitled ‘Gavin Esler at EUnity Lewes: Brexit – Why We Need the Facts.’

EUnity Lewes will be at the People’s Vote ‘Let Us Be Heard’ March in Central London on Saturday October 19.