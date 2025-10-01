‘Build it or sell it’: MP at protest to call for action on Peacehaven Morrisons

Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven MP Chris Ward with protestors on Saturday, September 27. Photo: The Office of Chris Ward MP

The MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven attended a protest on Saturday, September 27, to call for action on a proposed Morrisons store.

MP Chris Ward previously started a petition in April at chriswardmp.co.uk, to urge Morrisons to build its new supermarket at the Meridian Centre in Peacehaven. The petition said Morrisons had announced the plans in 2021 but said the site is still empty.

On Saturday, Mr Ward thanked everyone who had joined the protest, which started at 10.30am at the Meridian Centre.

The MP said: “We’re all here for a very simple reason: to tell Morrisons to ‘build it or sell it’.”

The protest was outside the Meridian Centre. Photo: Peacehaven & District Residents Association

Protestors held up signs featuring this slogan and Mr Ward called the proposed store ‘the biggest single issue’ in the Peacehaven and Telscombe area.

He said: “Everyone made that very clear to me in the General Election.”

Mr Ward said he had been meeting frequently with Morrisons ever since the election and said Lewes District Council and Peacehaven Town Council had been meeting with them too.

“We’re trying to see if we can get it over the line,” he said, but he added that he is tired of excuses and the ‘lack of plans’. He said around 2,000 people have signed his petition too.

The MP called the proposed store 'the biggest single issue' in Peacehaven. Photo: The Office of Chris Ward MP

Mr Ward said: “Morrisons now have had years to get this going and they haven’t got it going.”

The Co-op at the Meridian Centre shut in January 2024 and it had been announced that Morrisons would demolish the site for a new 27,000-square-foot superstore. This received planning consent in 2023 and was set to include 10 smaller retail units, plus a new library space. But it has been months since the last update.

In a statement in 2024, a Morrisons spokesperson said: “The development has taken a number of years to come forward. Due to rising construction costs over that time and changes in market demand on the retail units proposed, we are working on a revised proposal that meets the demand and needs of our prospective customers and allows us to deliver a new viable town centre for Peacehaven.”

Mr Ward said there are three main reasons why the store is ‘the biggest issue in the area’.

Peacehaven & District Residents Association thanked everyone who attended

He said: “Firstly and most importantly, it’s about respect and about promises that were made to this town by Morrisons over years and years. And the sight of this place deteriorating in front of us and the sight of nothing happening is a sign of a lack of investment and respect for the town. That’s got to change.”

He continued: “The second reason is we need a town centre. This is the only place it can happen. We need a proper supermarket and a proper town centre. This is a growing town, this is a brilliant town, but it needs a town centre.”

He added: “The third reason is there’s a financial cost to this not happening.”

Mr Ward said everyone’s shopping is costing more, either because people have to shop at smaller stores or because they have to travel to Newhaven or Brighton Marina for their shopping.

The slogan 'build it or sell it' was printed on signs. Photo: Peacehaven & District Residents Association

Members of Peacehaven & District Residents Association were at the protest. A spokesperson for the group said: “A huge thank you to everyone that turned up, banged their drums, hit their saucepans and tooted their horns. Morrisons, we will not be ignored any longer. Watch this space.”

Morrisons was approached for further comment on this issue.