Building plans submitted for Chichester school

Plans to build new fencing at a Chichester school have been submitted.

The plans would see the building of new boundary fencing and gates at the front of Kingsham Primary School on Hay Road.

The work will be done in five phases with the first tow already being completed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third phase of the development will see the installation of new fencing along the boundary of the school field and the end of residents gardens on Exton Road that back on to the school field.

Phase four of the development would see the replacement of both the vehicle and pedestrian gates at the front of the school to automated fobbed access gates with an intercom to the school office.

The fifth and final phase of development would see the replacement of the existing fencing along the boundary line with the Whyke Marsh pathway.

The replacement of existing fencing along the boundary of the school & the pathway that separates Kingsham Primary School from Chichester High School would also take place.

In the design and access statement Kingsham Primary School wrote: “All works done will be in consultation with a Tree Surgeon to ensure that the Trees are not damaged or impacted on at any point.

“Each phase will be done annually to ensure funding is available.

"Phases one and two of the works have been completed already.

”Phase three is next to be completed and we would like to complete this in either the April school holidays or the Summer school holidays.