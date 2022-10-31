Plans have been submitted for new building works at Thorney Island’s Sailing Club.

The plans are seeking permission for the building of a new balcony and viewing platform at the sailing club on Church Road.

In the Area of outstanding natural beauty statement, developers Stephen Bromley Associates Limited said: “The proposal is for a balcony/viewing area over approximately one quarter of the roof area of the building.

"The provision of this balcony will enhance the water based activities of the club. It will therefore provide further enjoyment for the members.

“With the additional height we will be able to view more of the harbour, thus keeping more of an eye out for boats which have capsized and the like, thus providing more safety for boats using the harbour.”

In a statement, Chidham and Hambrook Parish Council stated that they had no objection to the planning application.