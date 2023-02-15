Building work is set to commence at a school in Eartham after plans were approved by the South Downs National Park Planning Authority.

The plans will see major work take place at Great Ballard School in Eartham.

The application will see the refurbishment of the existing second floor to provide teaching rooms and ancillary accommodation.

The building work will also include the refurbishment and partial re-model of the existing layout to create teaching space, student

common rooms, office space, student study space and a gender neutral toilet facility.

Work will also involve the removal of internal studwork partitions to create the required functional spaces, construction of new studwork partitions to create the required functional spaces, the installation of two beams and supporting posts in place of a removed load bearing walls to support the roof as well as alterations to fire alarm to suit new layout.