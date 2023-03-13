Building work is set to take place at a church in the Chichester district after a proposal was approved by Chichester District Council.

A new toilet and a improved access will be built at St Mary’s church in Chidham.

A new extension was proposed on the West end of the North Aisle elevation. The Church currently has no toilet and so the extension was placed to house the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The toilet will be accessed from inside the Church via the existing North door which will lead into a small lobby, which, in turn leads to the toilet.

Building work is set to take place at a church in the Chichester district after a proposal was approved by Chichester District Council.

A new external door to the North side of the church is also part of the works as well as an improved level approach and level threshold arrangement will be formed at this entrance to ensure ease of wheelchair accessibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad