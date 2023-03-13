A new toilet and a improved access will be built at St Mary’s church in Chidham.
A new extension was proposed on the West end of the North Aisle elevation. The Church currently has no toilet and so the extension was placed to house the facility.
The toilet will be accessed from inside the Church via the existing North door which will lead into a small lobby, which, in turn leads to the toilet.
A new external door to the North side of the church is also part of the works as well as an improved level approach and level threshold arrangement will be formed at this entrance to ensure ease of wheelchair accessibility.
To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s website using the reference: 22/03075/FUL