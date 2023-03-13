Edit Account-Sign Out
Building work set to take place at Chichester district church

Building work is set to take place at a church in the Chichester district after a proposal was approved by Chichester District Council.

By Sam Pole
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 1:19pm

A new toilet and a improved access will be built at St Mary’s church in Chidham.

A new extension was proposed on the West end of the North Aisle elevation. The Church currently has no toilet and so the extension was placed to house the facility.

The toilet will be accessed from inside the Church via the existing North door which will lead into a small lobby, which, in turn leads to the toilet.

A new external door to the North side of the church is also part of the works as well as an improved level approach and level threshold arrangement will be formed at this entrance to ensure ease of wheelchair accessibility.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s website using the reference: 22/03075/FUL

